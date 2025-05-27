Scoda Tubes IPO: Know GMP, Listing Price, Price band, Lot Size and Key Details

Updated May 27th 2025, 12:17 IST
Stainless steel pipe and tube manufacturer Scoda Tubes Ltd. is gearing up to enter the capital markets with its initial public offering (IPO) opening on May 28. The company, which is known for its presence across multiple industrial sectors, plans to raise Rs 220 crore through a fresh issue of shares.
The IPO, which will remain open for subscription until May 30, comes with a price band of Rs 130 to Rs 140 per equity share, as per market watchers. Scoda Tubes IPO opens for subscription on May 28, 2025 and closes on May 30, 2025.
Also Read: Upcoming IPOs and Listings Next Week: Five New Public Offers and Two Stock Debuts Next Week, Check Full List Here | Republic World
In the unofficial grey market, Scoda Tubes is commanding a premium of Rs 22 above the upper end of its price band. If this sentiment carries through to the debut, shares could list at around Rs 162, implying a potential listing gain of nearly 16%.
The allotment for the Scoda Tubes IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 2, 2025. Investors can bid in lots of 100 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,000, as per market watchers. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 13,000. But it is suggested to the investor to bid at the cutoff price to avoid the oversubscription senerio, which is about to Rs 14,000.
The offering will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as per market watchers.
The funds raised from the IPO will be deployed towards expanding manufacturing capacity, meeting additional working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes. While Monarch Networth Capital is managing the issue, MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar.
Founded in 2008, Scoda Tubes operates a manufacturing facility in Mehsana, Gujarat, and specializes in stainless steel seamless and welded pipes. Its products are used across diverse sectors including oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and even the transportation and automotive industries. The company claimed that its facility has a production capacity of approximately 20,000 metric tons annually, which the company plans to scale up with the help of proceeds from the IPO.
Published May 27th 2025, 12:17 IST