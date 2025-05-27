Scoda Tubes IPO: Know GMP, Listing Price, Price band, Lot Size and Key Details

Stainless steel pipe and tube manufacturer Scoda Tubes Ltd. is gearing up to enter the capital markets with its initial public offering (IPO) opening on May 28. The company, which is known for its presence across multiple industrial sectors, plans to raise Rs 220 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

Scoda Tubes IPO: Price Band

The IPO, which will remain open for subscription until May 30, comes with a price band of Rs 130 to Rs 140 per equity share, as per market watchers. Scoda Tubes IPO opens for subscription on May 28, 2025 and closes on May 30, 2025.

Scoda Tubes IPO: GMP

In the unofficial grey market, Scoda Tubes is commanding a premium of Rs 22 above the upper end of its price band. If this sentiment carries through to the debut, shares could list at around Rs 162, implying a potential listing gain of nearly 16%.

Scoda Tubes IPO: Lot Size

The allotment for the Scoda Tubes IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 2, 2025. Investors can bid in lots of 100 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,000, as per market watchers. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 13,000. But it is suggested to the investor to bid at the cutoff price to avoid the oversubscription senerio, which is about to Rs 14,000.

Scoda Tubes IPO: Listing Date

The offering will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as per market watchers.

Scoda Tubes IPO: Funds deployment

The funds raised from the IPO will be deployed towards expanding manufacturing capacity, meeting additional working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes. While Monarch Networth Capital is managing the issue, MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar.

About the company