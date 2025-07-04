SEBI Banned Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Cr Windfall in India - Here’s What You Need to Know

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has accused global trading giant Jane Street Group of manipulating India’s stock market—specifically the BANKNIFTY index—to make massive profits.



According to SEBI, Jane Street used unfair trading strategies to influence market prices and earned over Rs 36,500 crore in profits, mainly from index options trading.

Who is Jane Street?

Jane Street is a global proprietary trading firm that trades in stocks, derivatives, and financial instruments. It has offices in the US, Europe, and Asia, including operations in India. In India, it operates through entities like:

JSI Investments Pvt Ltd

JSI2 Investments Pvt Ltd

Jane Street Singapore Pte Ltd

Jane Street Asia Trading Ltd

All these entities are part of the Jane Street Group.



What triggered the SEBI investigation?

In April 2024, media reports came out about a legal dispute involving Jane Street and Millennium Management in the US. These reports suggested that Jane Street’s proprietary trading strategies might have been misused in the Indian options market. That caught SEBI’s attention.

SEBI then:

Asked the NSE (National Stock Exchange) to investigate,

Interacted with Jane Street representatives,

Reviewed their trading patterns,

And eventually issued a detailed interim order in July 2025.

What did Jane Street allegedly do?

SEBI found that Jane Street manipulated prices on index expiry days—when stock index options (like BANKNIFTY) expire. Here’s how it worked, explained step-by-step:

The Alleged Trading Strategy (Simplified)

Step 1: Push the index up artificially (morning session)

Jane Street aggressively bought BANKNIFTY stocks and futures—like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, etc.

This pushed the BANKNIFTY index up, even though the market sentiment was weak.

Step 2: Bet against the index in the options market

At the same time, Jane Street bought put options (bets that the index will fall) and sold call options (bets that the index will rise).

These trades were placed at favorable prices because the index was temporarily high due to Jane Street's own buying.

Step 3: Sell the stocks to crash the index (afternoon session)

Later in the day, Jane Street sold off the BANKNIFTY stocks it had bought earlier.



This caused the index to fall sharply, making the put options very profitable.

Result:

Small losses in stock trades,

But huge profits in options trades.

SEBI said this strategy misled other traders, especially retail investors, who thought the market was strong because of the rising index.



How much money did Jane Street make?

SEBI’s analysis (Jan 2023 to Mar 2025) found:

Total profit: Rs 36,502 crore

Profit from index options alone: Rs 43,289 crore

Losses in other segments (stocks/futures): Rs 7,687 crore