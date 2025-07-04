Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, IEX, Reliance Industries In Focus Amid Market Buzz

India's stock market is expected to open on a flat-to-positive note on Thursday, with GIFT Nifty futures indicating marginal gains. Investors are eyeing a slew of developments ranging from leadership appointments, private equity exits, quarterly earnings, and new deals to fresh regulatory approvals. Here's a comprehensive look at the key stocks to watch today, July 4.



InterGlobe Aviation

IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, has announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on its board, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Kant, the former CEO of NITI Aayog.



Piramal Pharma

According to market reports, Carlyle Group is set to offload up to 10% stake in Piramal Pharma via block deals today, which could fetch Rs 2,600-2,700 crore.



Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Private equity firm BC Investments IV, an affiliate of Bain Capital, may sell a 2.4% equity stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals through block deals. The sale comes shortly after Emcure’s recent listing, and signals Bain’s partial monetisation of its holding in the company, as per media reports.



Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported a strong Q1FY26 business update, with new loans booked rising 23% year-on-year to 13.49 million, up from 10.97 million in Q1FY25. The company added 4.69 million customers in the quarter, taking its total customer base to 106.51 million, up from 88.11 million YoY.



Banking Sector Highlights: BoB, Bandhan Bank, RBL

Bank of Baroda

Global Advances jumped 12.63% YoY to $12.07 trillion, and Domestic Advances rose 12.45% to $9.91 trillion. Global Deposits were up 9.13%, while Domestic Deposits increased 8.10% YoY.



Bandhan Bank

Loans and Advances rose 6.4% YoY, but slipped 2.5% QoQ to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. Total Deposits surged 16.1% YoY to Rs 1.54 lakh crore, but CASA deposits dropped sharply by 6% YoY and 12% QoQ.



RBL Bank

The bank reported 11% YoY growth in total deposits to Rs 1.12 lakh crore, while gross advances increased 9% YoY to Rs 96,704 crore in Q1FY26.



Adani Wilmar

Formerly known as Adani Wilmar, AWL Agri Business said it faced a challenging Q1 due to subdued consumer demand and the consolidation of its regional rice operations. Overall volumes declined 4% YoY, particularly in the rice category. However, revenue rose 21% YoY, aided by better edible oil realisations.



Marico

FMCG major Marico reported continued improvement in underlying volume growth in India during Q1, reaching a multi-quarter high, thanks to the scale-up of new businesses.



Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

IEX recorded a 6.5% YoY growth in traded volumes for June 2025, with total volumes reaching 10,852 MU.



Reliance Industries

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries, announced a strategic minority stake in UK-based FaceGym, a facial fitness and skincare brand.



Vedanta: Record Production Across Business Verticals

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd posted record alumina production of 587 kt in Q1FY26 at its Lanjigarh Refinery, up 36% QoQ.

Zinc India recorded its highest-ever Q1 mined metal production at 265 kt, up 1% YoY.

Zinc International production rose 50% YoY, while Ferro Chrome production surged 150% QoQ.

Ore production also reached record highs, up 66% QoQ.

NBCC India

NBCC received fresh Project Management Consultancy (PMC) orders worth around Rs 65.73 crore. The new projects include infrastructure work at the Energy Institute in Bengaluru, among others.



Mobikwik

Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL), a subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems, has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as a Stock Broker and Clearing Member, opening up a new revenue vertical for the fintech firm.

Bharat Forge

Kalyani Strategic Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has incorporated Agneyastra Energetics Limited. The new company will manufacture high energy explosives, ammunition filling, and rocket/gun propellants.

SME IPO Listings Today