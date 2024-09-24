sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 08:54 IST, September 24th 2024

SEBI imposes Rs 1 crore fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol in Reliance Home Finance case

SEBI noted that Anmol Ambani, who was on the board of Reliance Home Finance, had approved general-purpose corporate loans or GPCL loans.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
SEBI introduces norms to curb misuse of real-time share price data
SEBI imposes Rs 1 crore fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol in Reliance Home Finance case | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:54 IST, September 24th 2024