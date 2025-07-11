SEBI's Ban On Jane Street Drags Down Options Volumes; Market Recovery Expected In Weeks - Report

This metric is a vital gauge of real capital commitment and sentiment in the options market.



“The ripple effects of the Jane Street episode are expected to linger in the near term, with index options activity showing a noticeable dip as traders reassess risk appetite amid regulatory uncertainty,” said Rajesh Baheti, managing director of Mumbai-based proprietary trading firm Crosseas Capital Services.



Baheti, however, believes the lull won’t last long. "If proprietary trading firms regain confidence in market transparency and regulatory clarity, activity could rebound meaningfully within four to six weeks," he said.



Proprietary Traders Pull Back

Two market analysts confirmed that proprietary traders have largely exited the fray, leading to persistently low volumes and a dip in the number of unique clients in the derivatives segment.



“The dip in index options activity reflects growing market jitters, triggered by the Jane Street ban, global tensions, and shifting trade policies,” said Shitij Gandhi, senior research analyst (technicals) at SMC Global Securities.



Adding to the cautious tone was the delay in U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariff decision, now expected on August 1, which also led to a pullback in aggressive hedging.



Bank Nifty Volumes Halve

SEBI's investigation noted Jane Street was highly active in Bank Nifty derivatives and its 12 constituent stocks. Since the ban, aggregate trading volumes in the Nifty Bank index halved — from 1.02 billion shares in the five sessions prior to the order, down to 495.75 million shares in the five sessions following.



“In the very near term, some dent in trading activity is inevitable since Jane Street was a dominant force in derivatives, but this saga alone can't explain the drop in Bank Nifty volumes,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.



“Once the global markets stabilise and trade worries ease, volumes are likely to bounce back,” he added.



Read More - Tesla Enters India on July 15 With Its First Showroom in Mumbai



As regulators tighten oversight and traders weigh risks more carefully, the broader market now watches to see how quickly confidence can return — and whether Jane Street’s challenge could change the narrative in India’s high-stakes derivatives arena.



(With Inputs From Reuters)

