Tesla Enters India on July 15 With Its First Showroom in Mumbai — Location, Launch Plans & More

Tesla is ready to make its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom—called an “experience centre”—in Mumbai on July 15, according to an exclusive report by Reuters. The showroom will be located at Jio World Drive in the upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and will play an important role in the Elon Musk-led company's initial plans for India.

The launch is a major step in the American electric vehicle (EV) maker’s long-standing efforts to enter India, as it aims to tap into the country’s rapidly growing EV market. Tesla has leased a 4,000-square-foot space in Maker Maxity, with the annual rent reportedly starting at Rs 3.7 crore and set to rise over time.

Following the Mumbai launch, Tesla is likely to open a second experience centre in New Delhi and gradually roll out a Supercharger network to support early adopters.

Model Y to Take Centrestage

Tesla’s entry into India is more than just a symbolic move. The US-based firm will display a limited number of Model Y rear-wheel drive units, which have already landed in Mumbai from its Shanghai Gigafactory, as per a recent Bloomberg report.

As per customs filings, each car was valued at Rs 27.7 lakh. However, with import duties exceeding Rs 21 lakh per unit, the expected on-road price is expected to be beyond Rs 46 lak, thus positioning Tesla firmly in the luxury segment of the Indian car market.

No manufacturing plans

Notably, even though the showroom launch is generating a lot of buzz, Tesla has not committed to setting up local manufacturing. Earlier, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the company is currently only focused on opening showrooms, with no definite plans to start production. This is despite the rollout of a new EV policy, which offers lower import duties to companies that invest in local manufacturing.

Preparing groundwork for Indian operations

Although Tesla doesn’t plan to begin local production yet, it is laying the foundation for its operations in India. The company has been actively hiring for retail and service positions and has set up a service centre in Kurla. It has also leased office space in Bengaluru and Pune, along with warehousing facilities in Haryana and Karnataka, as per media reports.