SEBI Warns Investors to Not Trade Unlisted Securities on Unauthorised Websites and Apps

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued advisory to the public, cautioning investors against trading securities of unlisted public limited companies through unauthorized electronic platforms. The market regulator has emphasized that such websites and apps lack the necessary legal recognition, leaving investors vulnerable to fraud with zero regulatory protection.

In its latest advisory, SEBI has taken a firm stance against the growing number of digital platforms facilitating private placement and secondary trading of unlisted shares. The regulator explicitly stated, "Investors are advised not to conduct transactions on such platforms or share sensitive personal information, as these platforms are neither authorized nor recognized by SEBI."

This warning serves as a direct call to action for market participants to stop engaging with platforms that operate outside the purview of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, and the SEBI Act, 1992.

Why SEBI is Concerned

SEBI has identified that these unauthorized electronic platforms are effectively masquerading as stock exchanges without the mandatory registration. By operating in this "black box" environment, they bypass the transparency and safety protocols mandated for legitimate trading. The regulator has highlighted that these platforms are operating in clear contravention of the law, putting individual capital at significant risk.

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The Risks to Your Money

When you trade through an unauthorized platform, you are essentially stepping outside the safety net of the Indian financial system. SEBI’s advisory makes the consequences of such actions clear:

No Redressal Mechanism: The regulator warned that investors on these platforms are "deprived of all grievance redressal around SEBI and other safeguards," meaning if a dispute arises or a platform disappears, there is no official body to help recover funds.

Data Security Threats: These websites often ask for sensitive personal and financial information. SEBI has cautioned individuals against sharing such details, noting that it could compromise personal security and privacy.

Lack of Transparency: Legitimate stock exchanges provide real-time price discovery and oversight. Unauthorized platforms often operate without these controls, where price manipulation and hidden charges are common.

SEBI has reaffirmed that only recognized stock exchanges are authorized to provide a venue for fundraising and trading in the securities of "to-be-listed" and "listed" companies.

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Investors are strongly advised to:

Before investing, check if the platform is registered with SEBI or recognized as an official stock exchange. Be wary of apps or websites offering "exclusive" access to unlisted shares or high-return schemes. Only trade through brokers and platforms that appear on the regulator’s official list of authorized intermediaries.