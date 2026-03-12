Sensex Crashes 900 Pts, Nifty Below 23,600 as Oil Near $100, War Escalation Spooks Markets

Indian equity markets suffered a massive blow during Thursday morning’s session (March 12, 2026), as a deteriorating global landscape in West Asia sent investors scurrying for safety.

The BSE Sensex had shed 912 points, or 1.17%, to trade at 77,106. Simultaneously, the Nifty 50 surrendered 285 points (1.19%), slipping to 23,581 and decisively violating the critical 23,600 support threshold.

At 11:00 am IST, Sensex was trading at 76,456, and Nifty 50 stood at 23,741.

This aggressive sell-off eradicated nearly ₹5 lakh crore in market wealth within the opening hours. Analysts attribute the carnage to a "perfect storm" of surging energy costs, heightened war risks, and relentless selling by foreign investors.

Advertisement

The primary catalyst for the risk-off mood is the intensifying friction between the U.S., Israel and Iran. Following reports of missile strikes on key Middle Eastern financial and logistics hubs, investors fear a wider regional conflict. The focus remains on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime artery for 20% of global oil transit. The threat of a blockade in this corridor has raised the specter of a global energy famine, spooking domestic and international markets alike.

Crude Oil Charges Toward the $100 Mark

Skyrocketing energy prices are weighing heavily on emerging economies. In early trade, Brent crude surged 6.9%, hovering at $99.50 per barrel and inching toward the psychological $100 milestone. For an import-reliant nation like India, which sources 85% of its oil from abroad, this spike signals a looming threat of imported inflation and a widening current account deficit. The impact is being felt immediately across fuel-sensitive sectors like aviation and logistics.

Advertisement

Accelerated FII Outflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are heightening their "Exit India" strategy as global volatility climbs. Data indicates that FIIs have offloaded over ₹39,000 crore this month, pivoting toward safer havens like the U.S. Dollar and Gold. This flight of capital has hit high-liquidity banking and financial heavyweights the hardest, as these stocks are typically the first to be liquidated during a foreign fund exodus.

Rupee at Record Lows Amid RBI Intervention

The Indian Rupee continues its downward spiral, trading near 92.38 against the US Dollar. The combination of a strong Dollar Index and expensive oil has put the currency under immense strain. Reportedly, RBI is actively intervening in the forex market via state-run banks to cushion the fall and defend the 92.50 level. A weaker currency further inflates the cost of essential raw materials, threatening corporate profit margins.

Market Heatmap

The morning session saw significant volatility across the board:

Eternal (Zomato) plunged 4.5% to ₹214: The platform is battling a “dual-threat," the LPG shortage crippling partner restaurants and rising petrol costs for its delivery fleet.

Banking Giants HDFC & ICICI Bank fell 1.8% to 2.5%: These heavyweights bore the brunt of sustained FII selling.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) dropped 5.2%: Rising ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices have clouded the earnings outlook for the carrier.

Asian Paints slid 3.1%: Crude-linked derivatives are a primary cost driver for the firm, leading to margin concerns.

Reliance Industries (RIL) dipped 1.5%: Despite potential refining gains, the stock fell in line with broader market panic.