Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back: Top Auto Stocks That Gained Today

​After enduring a string of losses, Indian equity markets staged a strong comeback on Tuesday, with major indices closing firmly in the green. The BSE Sensex rallied 1,089 points, or 1.49%, to settle at 74,227.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 374 points, or 1.69%, to end the day at 22,535.85.

The upbeat sentiment extended to the automobile sector, which saw notable gains across both BSE and NSE indices. The BSE Auto Index rose by 1.64% to close at 45,115.63, while the Nifty Auto index advanced by 1.01% to 20,015.35.

Leading the auto pack were stocks like Uno Minda, Eicher Motors, and TVS Motor Company, each delivering impressive returns. The surge comes after a volatile period marked by concerns over global trade developments, particularly US tariffs on automotive imports and components.

Top Gainers in the BSE Auto Index – April 8, 2025:

Uno Minda: ↑ 4.25% to ₹837.45

Eicher Motors: ↑ 3.39% to ₹5,236.55

TVS Motor Company: ↑ 3.16% to ₹2,438.45

Bajaj Auto: ↑ 2.59% to ₹7,489

Balkrishna Industries: ↑ 2.12% to ₹2,323

Ashok Leyland: ↑ 1.87% to ₹201.45

Bharat Forge: ↑ 1.85% to ₹969.95

Tata Motors: ↑ 1.56% to ₹588.90

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): ↑ 1.38% to ₹2,523.15

Hero MotoCorp: ↑ 1.26% to ₹3,574

Analysts noted that the bounce-back was driven by renewed investor interest following attractive valuations, and positive cues from global markets. In particular, Asian indices such as Japan’s Nikkei 225 posted strong gains amid reports of upcoming US-Asia trade negotiations, helping boost sentiment across sectors.

Although the auto sector has faced recent headwinds due to trade-related uncertainties, Tuesday’s performance suggests a renewed sense of optimism among market participants, particularly in anticipation of supportive policy developments and stabilizing global trade dynamics, as per industry analysts.

