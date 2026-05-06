Sensex Gains 300 Points, Nifty Hits 24,134 as Trump’s Iran Peace Signals Drive Oil Prices Lower

The Indian equity markets maintained their upward momentum on Wednesday. By mid-morning, the BSE Sensex rose nearly 300 points to 77,315, while the Nifty 50 comfortably held above the 24,100 mark. The "risk-on" sentiment returned to Dalal Street after a period of high volatility.

The primary catalyst for today’s rally is a significant cooling of geopolitical tensions. Global markets reacted positively after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a possible peace deal with Iran, including a pause in naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz.

This development led to a decline in Brent crude prices. For India, a major oil importer, lower fuel costs provide immediate relief for the rupee and ease domestic inflation concerns.

Bankex and IT Lead the Charge

The recovery is broad-based, with specific sectoral indices outperforming:

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The BSE BANKEX jumped over 1.15%, crossing the 62,140 level. Strong buying was seen in private and PSU lenders as fears of an energy-led credit squeeze faded. Investors are anticipating improved asset quality in the coming quarters.

The BSE Focused IT index rose 1.01%. Indian tech giants followed the rally in the U.S. Nasdaq, supported by robust global earnings and cooling treasury yields. Coforge was a standout performer, surging 10% after reporting a massive 134% jump in Q4 net profit.

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Stocks in Focus

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation): Shares gained over 2% as falling oil prices directly benefit airline margins by lowering fuel costs.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The stock remains a top gainer following strong SUV demand projections and positive quarterly sentiment.

Meesho: The e-commerce player is on the radar today ahead of its March quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings announcement following a highly successful IPO subscription.

BSE Ltd: The exchange's own stock hit a fresh all-time high of ₹3,803, reflecting massive trading volumes and institutional interest in capital market plays.

The market breadth is decisively positive. Of the 3,090 stocks traded, 2,076 advanced, while 945 declined. The BSE 150 Midcap and BSE 250 Smallcap indices also rose between 0.7% and 0.9%, showing healthy participation across market caps.