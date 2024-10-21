sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 08:25 IST, October 21st 2024

Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank in focus

The Gift Nifty was trading at 24,927.5 as of 07:14 am, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open slightly above its Friday's close of 24,854.05.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sensex
Foreign selling is on track to hit a record high in October. The Nifty is down 3.7 per cent this month, set for worst monthly performance since September 2022. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:25 IST, October 21st 2024