Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank in focus
The Gift Nifty was trading at 24,927.5 as of 07:14 am, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open slightly above its Friday's close of 24,854.05.
Foreign selling is on track to hit a record high in October. The Nifty is down 3.7 per cent this month, set for worst monthly performance since September 2022. | Image: Republic
