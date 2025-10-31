Sensex Sheds 0.24%, Nifty50 Declines 0.26% After SEBI's New Rules For Nifty Bank Index

Indian benchmark indices trade in red on October 31, 2025, factoring in the impact of Sebi's new rules for Bank Nifty index. | Image: NSE

The Indian stock market benchmark bourses were trading in red on Friday, October 31, despite positive global cues like the US Federal Reserve slashing rate amid return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

As of 1:04 PM, BSE Sensex was 0.24% lower at 84,201.69 level, and Nifty50 declined 0.26% at 25,810.95, meanwhile Nifty Bank was 0.07% lower at 57,989.80.

The markets are also factoring in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular on the implementation of eligibility criteria, especially impacting the Nifty Bank index.

The Nifty Bank index will now require minimum 14 constituents with the weight of the top constituents capped at 20% as against the current 33%. The Nifty Bank currently has 12 constituents.

"The combined weight of the top three constituents ≤ 45%5. All other constituents’ individual weights must be lower than those of the higher-weighted constituents," according to the market regulators' circular.

The top three constituents - HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI - will see a gradual weight reduction across four tranches.

As of September 30, HDFC Bank had a 28.49% weightage on the Nifty Bank index, ICICI Bank had a 24.38% weightage, followed by SBI at 9.17%.

Additionally, Kotak Mahindra Bank's weighted average was 8.97% and Axis Bank at 8.78% completed the top five on the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank and Bank of India are expected to be the new candidates for inclusion

These adjustments will be done in four tranches till March 31, 2026.