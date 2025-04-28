Share Market Today: BSE Sensex Soars 1,000 Points, Nifty50 Above 24,000 Pts - What’s Driving The Rally?

Stock Market Today: The BSE Sensex surged by over 1,000 points, marking a rise of 1.34%, reaching a level of 80,274.56, on Monday, April 28, 2025. The rally was driven by several factors, including sustained foreign fund inflows, a sharp increase in Reliance Industries' stock price, and positive global market trends.

This impressive gain came after the market opened at 79,343.63 and quickly hit a high of 80,321.88. Similarly, the Nifty 50 is currently at 24,335.70, up by 296.35 points, or 1.23%.

Top Gainers And Losers

This gain helped lift the Sensex significantly. Other major stocks also contributed to the positive movement, including SBIN, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel, all of which registered solid gains.

On the downside, there are some stocks seeing small declines, such as HCL Tech, which is down by 1.78%, and UltraTech Cement, which has dropped by 0.66%. Infosys has fallen by 0.13%, while Hindunilvr is down by 0.37%. Bajaj Finance and Eternal have also registered slight declines.

Nifty Sectoral Indices

The Nifty Auto sector has increased by 1.30%, while the Nifty Bank sector is up by 1.47%. The Nifty Energy index is up by 1.67%, and Nifty Pharma has risen by 1.83%.

The Nifty IT sector, however, is slightly down by 0.23%. Nifty Metal has increased by 1.33%, while Nifty PSU Bank has risen by 2.65%, marking a strong performance.

Other sectors like Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty have seen modest gains of 0.23% and 0.98%, respectively.

The Nifty Private Bank index is up by 1.38%, and the Nifty Media index has gained 0.92%.

On the other hand, Nifty Oil and Gas has made the largest gain, rising by 3.27%. Nifty Health Care has increased by 1.87%, showing strong movement in the healthcare sector.

In terms of sector performance, Nifty Mid-Smallcap 100 is at 41,065.45, marking an increase, while other indices such as Nifty Realty, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty PSU Bank are also reflecting positive movements.

Why Stock Market Up Today?

The stock market's upbeat performance was fueled by a continued inflow of foreign institutional investments (FIIs), which have shown confidence in India's economic stability. Foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 2,952.33 crore last Friday, contributing to the ongoing positive sentiment in the market.

Overall, FIIs have invested Rs 17,425 crore in India's equity markets in the past week, adding further support to the bullish trend.

Reliance Industries, a key blue-chip stock, played a major role in today's rally, with its shares soaring by 5.53%, trading at 1371.90.

The positive global market trends added fuel to the domestic rally. Asian stock markets made modest gains, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi rising by 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. The global outlook has also been buoyed by the firm trend in major markets, despite uncertainties around trade policies, especially between the U.S. and China.

Oil prices, which had been under pressure recently, also made a quiet rebound, with Brent crude rising by 0.25% to $67.04 a barrel.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise, strengthening to 85.29 against the US dollar. This was supported by the country's growing forex reserves and strong capital inflows, which enhanced investor confidence.