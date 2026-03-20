Updated 20 March 2026 at 10:53 IST
Sensex Surges 824 Points, Nifty Reclaims 23,200 as Cooling Oil Prices Trigger Relief Rally
Indian markets opened in the green on Friday, with the Sensex jumping over 820 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 23,200 level. The rally was fueled by a 2.6% drop in Brent crude to $105.80 following de-escalation hints in West Asia and positive revenue guidance from Accenture boosting IT stocks.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Indian equity benchmarks recovered on Friday morning, clawing back a portion of the previous session’s historic losses as a cooling in global crude prices and reports of potential de-escalation in West Asia offered a reprieve to investor sentiment.
At the time of reporting, that is, 10:43 am IST, the BSE Sensex was trading 824.69 points higher, or 1.11%, at 75,025.83. NSE Nifty 50 climbed 259.05 points, or 1.13%, to 23,261.05. The rebound follows Thursday's sell-off, which wiped out over ₹13 trillion in investor wealth after the Sensex crashed more than 2,400 points.
Cooling Oil and De-escalation Hopes
The primary driver for the green open is a softening in benchmark energy prices following remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting a pause in strikes on Iranian oil and gas infrastructure. Brent crude futures fell 2.61% to $105.80 a barrel by mid-morning, retreating from the 11-year highs of $119 touched earlier in the session.
IT Rebound
The Information Technology sector received a boost after global IT giant Accenture raised the lower end of its revenue guidance overnight. This sparked a wave of bargain hunting in Indian tech majors, which had been oversold during the week's panic. Infosys rose 0.95% to ₹1,634.20, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced 1.56% to ₹4,012.00 following the announcement of a strategic AI partnership with ABB.
Advertisement
Institutional Support
Market participants also attributed the rally to aggressive short-covering by traders who had bet against the market during Thursday’s crash. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided a crucial safety net, net-buying shares worth ₹3,863.96 crore to offset the ₹7,558.19 crore offloaded by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).
Key Stock Movements
- Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Surged 2.10% to ₹1,945.00 on easing input cost fears.
- Tata Motors: Jumped 1.88% to ₹982.45.
- HDFC Bank: Gained 1.45% to ₹1,482.30, leading the banking recovery.
- SBI: Rose 1.30% to ₹842.15 after its mutual fund arm filed draft papers for a highly anticipated IPO.
- JSW Cement: Climbed 2.96% after commissioning a new 2.5 MTPA greenfield plant in Rajasthan.
Despite the rally, there are warnings of continued volatility. The India VIX remains high at 22.80, and the Indian rupee hit a fresh all-time low of 93.24 against the US dollar at the same hour, signaling that while equities have found a floor, the broader macro environment remains fragile.
Advertisement
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 20 March 2026 at 10:53 IST