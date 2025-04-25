Share Market Closing Bell: BSE Sensex & Nifty50 Fall 1% Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions – Top 5 Reasons

Stock Market Closing Bell On 25 April 2025: Indian stock markets experienced a decline on Friday, with key indices falling by around 1%, amid fears of fresh tensions with long-time rival and neighbour Pakistan spooking markets.

Along with the fall in the stock indices, the Indian rupee weakened, and the 10-year benchmark bond yield rose by 4 basis points.

The BSE Sensex was down by 588.90 points, closing at 79,212.53, a drop of 0.74% from the previous day's close of 79,801.43. The market opened at 79,830.15, reached a high of 80,130.66, and hit a low of 78,605.81 during the day.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 also saw a drop, closing at 24,039.35, a decline of 207.35 points or 0.86%.

Top Gainers And Losers

Among the top-performing stocks, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and UltraTech Cement saw gains, with Tata Consultancy Services increasing by 0.87% and Infosys rising by 0.64%.

However, many stocks in the broader market faced losses, with major companies like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ITC Limited, and Maruti Suzuki registering declines.

The stock of Maruti Suzuki fell by 2.09%, while Tata Motors dropped by 2.01%.

Nifty Sectoral Indices

Sector-wise, the Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty Energy, and Nifty Pharma indices all witnessed significant losses. The Nifty Auto index dropped by 1.67%, Nifty Bank by 0.97%, and Nifty Energy by 2.22%. The Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank indices also fell sharply by 3.24% and 2.24%, respectively.

On the broader market, 2,947 stocks were traded, with 455 advancing, 2,428 declining, and 64 remaining unchanged. Additionally, 25 stocks hit 52-week lows, while 19 reached 52-week highs. The session also saw 53 stocks in the lower circuit and 146 in the upper circuit.

Why Stock Market Fall Today?

Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Escalating tensions after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, caused a risk-averse sentiment. India's diplomatic response, including downgrading ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty, added to investor concerns.

Valuation Concerns After Sharp Rally

The Nifty had gained 8.6% in seven consecutive sessions but stalled due to geopolitical tensions. Valuations raised concerns, leading investors to book profits and take a cautious approach.

Sharp Decline in Financial Stocks

Axis Bank, State Bank of India ( SBI ), and Bajaj Finance led the Sensex decline. Axis Bank reported a marginal profit decline, contributing heavily to the drop, along with other banking stocks like Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Technical Indicators

The Nifty formed a small bearish candle on the daily chart, indicating uncertainty and a lack of directional conviction among investors.

Muted Earnings Season

Many companies reported lower-than-expected earnings, causing caution in the market. Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Axis Bank all reported weaker-than-expected results, adding to the market’s cautious stance.

Impact of Global Factors