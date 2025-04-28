Share Market Closing Bell: Bulls Make A Comeback On D-Street As BSE Sensex Zooms 1000 Pts, Nifty50 Rally Over 1%

Updated April 28th 2025, 15:58 IST
It was a day of celebration for the bulls on Dalal Street as Indian benchmark indices ended with robust gains on Monday, April 28, 2025. At the Closing Bell, the BSE Sensex jumped 1,005.84 points, or 1.27 per cent, to settle at 80,218.37, while the Nifty 50 advanced 289.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, closing at 24,328.50.
The market opened strong despite mixed cues from global peers. The Sensex had initially climbed 336.49 points to open at 79,549.02, while the Nifty started the session higher by 82.05 points at 24,121.40.
“The recent rally in the Nifty can be attributed to robust Q4 earnings from key Nifty 50 constituents — Reliance Industries, Jio, and L&T Finance — coupled with positive global cues amid easing US-China trade tensions. Additionally, a shift in US President Trump's stance towards Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also buoyed investor sentiment. Ongoing trade negotiations between the US and several other countries are also being closely watched by market participants,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet.
Reliance, Sun Pharma Among Top Gainers
The rally was largely fueled by heavyweights like Reliance Industries, which soared over 5 per cent, alongside gains in Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Axis Bank, and Tata Motors, each rising around 2 per cent.
‘Reliance Industries reported a better-than-expected 2.4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs.19,407 crore, sparking a sharp 5.5% rally in its stock price to a six-month high. Similarly, Jio posted a strong 25.7% YoY growth in PAT to Rs.. 7022 crore for the final quarter of FY25,’ said Sachdeva.
Among the notable losers were TCS , Bajaj Finance, HUL, Eternal, Nestle India, and HCL Technologies, which dragged the IT sector into negative territory.
Market breadth reflected a slightly cautious undertone with 1,877 shares advancing, 1,961 shares declining, and 179 shares remaining unchanged on the BSE.
Sectoral Performance: IT Lags, Oil & Gas Shine
Sectorally, it was a green day for most indices except IT. Metal, realty, oil & gas, pharma, and PSU banks were among the top performers, rising between 1–3 percent.
The BSE Midcap index added 1.3 percent, while the BSE Smallcap index gained 0.4 percent, showing broader market support for the rally.
Foreign Fund Inflows, Reliance Rally Fuel Sentiment
Sachdeva also mentions that the persistent FII inflows, amounting to Rs32,466 crore over the last eight sessions, have been a major driving force behind the market's strength. Meanwhile, DIIs reported a net buying figure of Rs 22,249.47 crore for April, reinforcing the positive bias and limiting any downside towards the crucial support level at 23,800.
Adding to the favourable backdrop, the Indian Rupee has strengthened against the US Dollar, with the pair hitting 84.97, a 0.40% gain in today's trade, further bolstering market sentiment.
Outlook: Eyes on 24,350 Resistance
Looking ahead, experts are closely watching key technical levels.
“As for the outlook ahead, the 24,350 mark remains a significant resistance zone for the headline index Nifty. A convincing break above the 24,350 level could open the door for a quick rally towards 24,800. However, if the Nifty fails to sustain above this level, a pullback towards 24,150 could be seen in the near term,” added Sachdeva.
