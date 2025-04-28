Share Market Closing Bell: Bulls Make A Comeback On D-Street As BSE Sensex Zooms 1000 Pts, Nifty50 Rally Over 1%

It was a day of celebration for the bulls on Dalal Street as Indian benchmark indices ended with robust gains on Monday, April 28, 2025. At the Closing Bell, the BSE Sensex jumped 1,005.84 points, or 1.27 per cent, to settle at 80,218.37, while the Nifty 50 advanced 289.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, closing at 24,328.50.



The market opened strong despite mixed cues from global peers. The Sensex had initially climbed 336.49 points to open at 79,549.02, while the Nifty started the session higher by 82.05 points at 24,121.40.



“The recent rally in the Nifty can be attributed to robust Q4 earnings from key Nifty 50 constituents — Reliance Industries, Jio, and L&T Finance — coupled with positive global cues amid easing US-China trade tensions. Additionally, a shift in US President Trump's stance towards Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also buoyed investor sentiment. Ongoing trade negotiations between the US and several other countries are also being closely watched by market participants,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet.





Reliance, Sun Pharma Among Top Gainers

The rally was largely fueled by heavyweights like Reliance Industries, which soared over 5 per cent, alongside gains in Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Axis Bank, and Tata Motors, each rising around 2 per cent.



‘Reliance Industries reported a better-than-expected 2.4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs.19,407 crore, sparking a sharp 5.5% rally in its stock price to a six-month high. Similarly, Jio posted a strong 25.7% YoY growth in PAT to Rs.. 7022 crore for the final quarter of FY25,’ said Sachdeva.



Among the notable losers were TCS , Bajaj Finance, HUL, Eternal, Nestle India, and HCL Technologies, which dragged the IT sector into negative territory.

