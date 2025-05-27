Stock Market Today: Why BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Is Down Today? 5 Reasons

Indian stock markets opened lower on Tuesday, signaling a volatile session as investors react to a mix of global uncertainties and domestic factors. | Image: R Business

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets opened lower on Tuesday, signalling a volatile session as investors react to a mix of global uncertainties and domestic factors.

By 12:45 PM on May 27, 2025, the BSE Sensex was down 525.69 points or 0.64%, trading at 81,650.76, while the Nifty 50 dropped 139 points or 0.56% to 24,862.15.

What’s Pulling Markets Down?

Several factors are influencing the market’s weak performance today:

Technical Resistance at 25,100 on Nifty

Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, explained that the 25,100 level on the Nifty is acting as a strong resistance. “We saw significant selling pressure as we also have sales expiry today, so probably it was just profit booking. The overall trend still remains positive, and we have a very strong floor at the 24,400 level. But unless 25,100 is breached on a closing basis, we are not likely to see significant upside,” she said.

Global Uncertainty and Key Events Ahead

Markets are awaiting major economic events, including the US Federal Reserve's May policy meeting minutes, US GDP data, and India’s domestic GDP data. These events are expected to influence market direction later this week. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision next week is also being closely watched.

Geopolitical Concerns and Tariff Issues

Uncertainty around global trade policies continues to weigh on investor sentiment. “Trump’s recent tariff announcement on EU imports, followed by a delay till July 9th, created confusion.

The market initially reacted positively, but concerns remain due to unpredictability in his decisions,” Sachdeva noted. Ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also adding to global instability.

RBI Dividend and Fiscal Impact

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) transferred a record dividend to the government, which is a positive development for India’s fiscal position. However, the amount was slightly below market expectations, muting its impact on investor sentiment.

Sector and Stock Movements

On the Sensex, IndusInd Bank was the top gainer, rising 2.74%. Other gainers included Asian Paints, SBI, Sun Pharma, and Adani Ports. On the downside, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, M&M, Tata Motors, and HCL Tech were among the biggest losers.

Market breadth was slightly positive, with 1,411 stocks advancing and 1,277 declining. About 33 stocks hit 52-week highs, while 12 hit 52-week lows.

Currency Impact

The Indian rupee also weakened, trading at 85.27, down 0.2%, due to month-end dollar demand from importers and foreign banks. Weak equity markets further dented sentiment. A Mumbai-based trader mentioned concerns that if the dollar strengthens slightly, the rupee could head towards 86.

Global Market Mood

Markets in the US were closed on Monday due to a holiday. Meanwhile, Asian markets were trading mixed, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index slightly in the red. The dollar index was marginally higher, while emerging market currencies remained supported by the dollar’s broader weakness in 2025.