Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Set To Launch Tomorrow: Here's What GMP Signals

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is a mainboard public listing of Rs 410.71 crore which opens for subscription from August 19 to August 21, 2025.

The face value of each share is Rs 10, and the price band is set between Rs 240.00 - Rs 252.00 apiece.

The minimum amount of investment required by any retail investor is Rs 13,920 (58 shares). The lot size investment for small non-institutional investor (sNII) is 14 lots (812 shares), amounting to Rs 2,04,624, and for big non-institutional investor (bNII), is 69 lots (4,002 shares), amounting to Rs 10,08,504.

Shreeji Shipping Global GMP

The grey market price of Shreeji Shipping Global on August 18 around 11:54 am was Rs 24. With the price band of 252.00, the company's estimated listing price is Rs 276 (cap price + today's GMP). The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 9.52 per cent.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares of Shreeji Shipping Global IPO worth Rs 410.71 Cr to be finalized/declared on undefined and the shares are expected to list on 26th Aug 2025.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for this mainboard IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

What Will The IPO Proceeds Be Utilised For?