Shriram Finance Dividend 2025: Smallcap NBFC Declares 150% Dividend - Check Record Date

Shriram Finance had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share with a face value of Rs 2, each fully paid-up (that is 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, a corporate filing by the company said on Friday.

After a meeting held for the Board of Directors of the Company on April 25, 2025, the firm also approved and audited its annual financial statements of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Shriram Finance Final Dividend FY25

The smallcap non-banking finance company (NBFC) has declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share with a face value of Rs 2, each fully paid-up (150%) for the fiscal year 2025, which is subject to approval by the Members at the ensuing 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Additionally, the company had previously declared two interim dividends for the financial year 2024-25, of which the first interim dividend was of 220% or Rs 22 per equity share of a face value Rs 10 each (pre-split of face value of equity share) fully paid-up declared on October 25, 2024 and the second interim dividend was of 125% or Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each (post-split of face value of equity share) fully paid-up declared on January 24, 2025.

Shriram Finance Final Dividend: Record Date