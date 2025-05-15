SIAM: 3.49 Lakh Passenger Vehicles Sold in April 2025

SIAM News: India’s automobile sector saw a mixed performance in April 2025, with the passenger vehicle segment notching up record sales for the month even as two-wheeler volumes contracted sharply, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday.

Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales climbed to 3,48,847 units in April, up 3.9% from the same month last year, making it the highest-ever April tally for the segment.

“This is the best April performance on record for passenger vehicles,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM. “It reflects stable demand in the segment despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.”

While the figure includes Tata Motors' domestic sales but excludes data from premium carmakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo Auto.

Two-wheelers slide in April

The two-wheeler segment bore the brunt of the slowdown, registering a steep 16.7% drop in sales to 14,58,784 units. The fall was most pronounced in motorcycles, which saw volumes dip 22.7%. Scooter sales were down 5.7%, while mopeds declined 7.6%.

Menon attributed the contraction in two-wheeler sales to a high base in April 2024. “We expect the segment to recover in the coming months as the base effect evens out,” he added.

Three-wheelers flatten

The three-wheeler category, meanwhile, remained largely flat, slipping 0.7% year-on-year to 49,441 units. Within the segment, passenger carriers saw a modest rise of 2%, while goods carriers declined by 7.7%. Electric rickshaw sales were down sharply by 36.5%, though e-carts posted a 16.6% increase.

SIAM noted that April also marked a regulatory milestone for the industry. Manufacturers transitioned to the second phase of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-2) for two- and three-wheelers, in line with updated emission norms. Simultaneously, automakers began rolling out E20-compliant petrol vehicles across the country—an initiative aimed at promoting cleaner fuel usage.