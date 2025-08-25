‘Significant Concessions’: JD Vance Says Russia Shows First Signs of Flexibility in Ukraine War Talks – Details

In a significant diplomatic development, US Vice President JD Vance said Russia has made “significant concessions” in talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Vance said Moscow had shown flexibility on core demands for the first time in three and a half years of conflict.



“The Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in 3 1/2 years of this conflict. They’ve actually been willing to be flexible on some of their core demands,” Vance told NBC. “Of course, they haven’t been completely there yet, or the war would be over. But we’re engaging in this diplomatic process in good faith.”



Vance clarified that while Russia had not agreed to all conditions, its recognition of Ukraine’s territorial integrity was a breakthrough. “They’ve recognised that they’re not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv,” he said, adding that Moscow had accepted the principle of security guarantees for Ukraine’s sovereignty.



Trump’s Tariffs Enter the Peace Equation

The Vice President credited President Donald Trump’s economic strategy, particularly tariffs, as instrumental in pushing Russia toward compromise. Trump’s decision to impose secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, including India, was designed to weaken Moscow’s energy-driven revenues.



“The tariffs were meant to make it harder for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy,” Vance said. “Economic pressure was a tool to force Moscow to negotiate seriously.”

However, Trump’s choice to penalise India, while sparing China, Russia’s biggest oil customer, has raised questions in Washington and abroad.



Why Not China?

Pressed on why Beijing was not targeted with additional sanctions, Vance pointed to existing restrictions. “Obviously, we have a 54 per cent tariff on the PRC right now, so we’ve already applied pretty hefty sanctions on the Chinese,” he explained.

He added that Washington has been engaging in “a lot of conversations on all levels of the government to try to encourage the Chinese to be better partners and bring this war to a close.”



Dismissing suggestions of inconsistency, Vance said criticism was a “misunderstanding,” stressing that Washington’s strategy was one of “aggressive economic pressure” that could be adjusted if negotiations progress.



India Caught in the Crossfire

India, a long-standing strategic partner of the United States, has found itself at the centre of Trump’s tariff strategy. The administration imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, along with an additional 25 percent penalty for its continued purchase of Russian oil.



New Delhi has defended its energy policies, rejecting Washington’s criticism and insisting that oil imports are driven by national interest. The tariff dispute comes at a time when India is positioning itself as a vital player in global energy markets and a balancing power in the US-led Indo-Pacific strategy.

Russia Pushes Back on Criticism

In a separate interview also aired on Meet the Press, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed concerns that Moscow was stalling talks with Trump.