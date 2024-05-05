Advertisement

Singapore-India relations: The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) anticipates a continued strengthening of ties between Singapore and India with the ascension of Lawrence Wong as the city-state's incoming Prime Minister, scheduled for inauguration on May 15.

Neil Parekh, Chairman of SICCI, expressed confidence in the enduring vitality of Singapore-India relations during Saturday night's centenary celebrations of the chamber. He highlighted Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's significant role in co-chairing the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which has laid the groundwork for sustained bilateral cooperation.

The gala dinner, graced by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the guest of honour, gathered approximately 700 business and community leaders from the vibrant Asian financial hub.

SICCI's pivotal role as a partner of the Singaporean government in fostering bilateral relations with India was underscored by Parekh. He emphasised the chamber's contributions to refining the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) before its signing in June 2005.

Parekh elaborated on SICCI's mission, emphasising its commitment to facilitating deeper engagement between Singaporean businesses and Indian counterparts. The chamber has spearheaded various business missions across different Indian states and forged alliances with prominent Indian business associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), ASSOCHAM, and FICCI.

In recent years, SICCI has actively collaborated in organising investment roadshows for the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat ahead of their Global Investment Summits, reflecting its dedication to fostering economic partnerships between Singapore and India.

(with PTI inputs)