SJVN Share Price Today: SJVN Shares Tumble 5% After Posting Q4 Loss

The shares of SJVN Ltd fell 5% in early trade deals on Friday after the company posted its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

SJVN Share Price Today

At 11:06 am, the shares of SJVN were trading at Rs 97.26 per share on Friday, which is 4.80% lower as compared to its previous close of Rs 102.16 per scrip on Thursday.

SJVN Stock Tumbles

The SJVN stock tumbled 4.56% to Rs 97.29 in the current session on the BSE. The market cap of the firm is Rs 38,399 crore.

As many as 5.43 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.36 crore on the BSE.

The shares of the company have a beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock declined to a 52-week low of Rs 80.50 on March 3, 2025, as well as a 52-week high of Rs 169.60 on July 26, 2024.

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Rs 59.2 which indicates that it's trading neither in the overbought nor the oversold territory.

Additionally, in the last two years the stock gained 173% in two years and risen 257% in three years. In five years, the stock increased 364.45%.

SJVN Q4 Results FY25

The company reported a significant net loss of Rs 127.7 crore for Q4 FY25 as compared to a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Despite the downturn, SJVN's revenue from operations saw a 4.5% rise, reaching Rs 504.4 crore, up from Rs 482.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The firm's EBITDA rose marginally by 0.4% to Rs 240.8 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 239.8 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin decreased to 47.75% from 49.6% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

SJVN Recent Developments

SJVN's Board of Directors cleared a proposal to raise funds by securitizing a part of the future free cash flows from the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS).

The Board has also proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, pending for approval from shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which is still pending for approval.