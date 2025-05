Skechers Share Zoom 25% After Decision To Go Private For USD 9 Billion

Skechers Acquisition: Footwear major Skechers is set to be acquired by private equity firm 3G Capital for $63 per share, ending its nearly thirty year run as a public entity.

The price 3G Capital has agreed to pay represents a 30 per cent premium to Skechers’ current valuation on the public markets, in line with similar takeover deals. Shares of Skechers soared more than 25 per cent after the transaction was announced.

In an official release, the U.S. based footwear's CEO Robert Greenberg informed that, "Skechers is entering its next chapter in partnership with the global investment firm 3G Capital."

“Given their remarkable history of facilitating the success of some of the most iconic global consumer businesses, we believe this partnership will support our talented team as they execute their expertise to meet the needs of our consumers and customers while enabling the Company’s long-term growth," he said.

The transaction comes at a difficult time for the retail industry and in particular, the footwear sector, which relies on discretionary spending and overseas supply chains that are now in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Last week, Skechers signed onto a letter penned by the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) trade group asking for an exemption from Trump’s tariffs.

And, a little over a week ago, Skechers withdrew its full-year 2025 guidance “due to macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from global trade policies” as companies brace for a drop in consumer spending that will disproportionately impact the footwear and apparel sectors.

Skechers declined to say how much of its supply chain is based in China, which is currently facing 145 per cent tariffs, but cautioned that two-thirds of its business is outside of the U.S. and therefore won’t see as much of an impact.

A source close to the deal said the trade environment didn’t force Skechers into a deal and that 3G Capital had been interested in acquiring the company for years.

Tariffs do present some uncertainty in the short term, but 3G Capital believes the long-term outlook of Skechers’ business remains attractive and is well positioned for growth, the person said.