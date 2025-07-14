Smartworks Coworking IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Key Dates & More

The IPO, valued at Rs 582.56 crore, has witnessed respectable subscription levels amid cautious market conditions.



Smartworks Coworking IPO Structure and Timeline

The Smartworks IPO is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares aggregating to Rs 445 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.34 crore shares worth ₹137.56 crore. The bidding window opened on July 10 and closes today, with allotment expected on July 15 and a tentative listing on BSE and NSE scheduled for July 17.



Smartworks Coworking IPO Subscription Status on Day 3

As per the latest data, the IPO was subscribed 1.15 times by the end of Day 2. The retail portion was oversubscribed 1.18 times, while NIIs booked 1.79 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment saw relatively modest interest at 63%, while the employee quota was marginally oversubscribed at 1.01 times.



Smartworks Coworking IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Smartworks Coworking IPO stood at ₹22 as of 9:56 AM on July 14, 2025. Based on the upper price band of ₹407, the expected listing price is around Rs 429, indicating a potential gain of 5.41% per share.



About Smartworks Coworking

Founded in 2015, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd specialises in customised managed office solutions, offering fully serviced, tech-enabled workspaces tailored to enterprises' needs. The company combines flexible design with enterprise-grade infrastructure, enabling corporations to scale efficiently.



Price Band, Lot Size, and Lead Managers

The IPO’s price band is Rs 387 to 407 per share, with a lot size of 36 shares per application. JM Financial Limited is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.

