SMBC To Blackstone Affiliate: Top Global Firms Infuse $7bn In India’s Financial Sector

In 2025, India's financial sector has recorded deals worth $7 billion in FY26 thus far with the latest being an investment backed by Blackstone-affiliate in private lender Federal Bank. The latest large-scale investment in India's growth story comes after several top investors infusing funds in the south Asian economy.

Check out key agreements that have bolstered India's financial sector.

Federal Bank

The private lender headquartered in Kerala has given its nod to the issue of convertible warrants to Blackstone affiliate for Rs 6,196 crore for up to 9.99 % stake. The bank offered its approval to issue 27.29 crore warrants, with right to fully paid-up equity shares of the Federal bank at Rs 227 apiece.

Sammaan Capital

Earlier this month, Sammaan Capital announced that International Holding Company, based out of Abu Dhabi, will be investing $1 billion or ₹8,850 crore in the non-bank lender, through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants for up to 41% stake, which will also trigger a mandatory open offer for an additional 26%.



RBL Bank

Recently, RBL Bank, and Emirates NBD Bank approved the plan to infuse Rs 26,850 crore in the Mumbai-headquartered bank for acquiring a 60% stake in the private sector lender

Yes Bank

Earlier this year, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), had announced that it will acquire up to 20% stake in Yes Bank. After this, the Japanese banking major inked yet another agreement to acquire an additional 4.2% stake, which would take its shareholding to 24.2%, worth Rs 15k crore.

