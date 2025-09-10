Karisma Kapoor Vs Priya Sachdev: Delhi High Court Directs Priya Sachdev To Submit Details Of Sunjay Kapur's Will

The battle over Sunjay Kapur's disputed estate for approximately Rs 30,000 crore is turning ugly day after day. On September 9, Karisma Kapoor, representing her children Samaira and Kiaan, moved the Delhi High Court over their rightful share in the businessman's wealth. In the hearing of the matter today, the court has directed Priya Sachdev, wife of Sunjay Kapur and defendant 1 in Karisma's appeal, to submit the disputed will of Sunjay Kapur to the court.

What happened in the court today in the Sunjay Kapur's estate dispute?

In their complaint, Karisma Kapoor's children argued that until their father's sudden demise on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, UK, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent travels, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones. They have accused Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will and asserting that all of Sunjay Kapur's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust.

In the court today, Adv. Mahesh Jethmalani represented Karisma's children. The advocate told the court that in a private meeting, the actress was asked to sign an NDA if she wanted to access a copy of Sunjay Kapur's will. As per the will, neither Karisma nor her children have been listed as the beneficiary of the will. The will was submitted to the court, and asked the defendant to file the replies.



Representing Priya Sachdev, advocate Nayar told the court that Karisma Kapoor's children have already transferred assets worth ₹1900 crore. The court has now asked Priya Sachdev to disclose all details of Sunjay Kapur's will.

What did Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, say in the matter?

The third defendant in Karisma Kapoor's petition is Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, who resides at the family's farmhouse in Rajokri. Appearing for her, Sr Adv Vaibhav Gaggar alleged that she has been kept in the dark about the existence of a will. Through her lawyer, the Rani said, “Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80 years old.”



She further alleged that, as per the will presented by Priya Sachdev, his son, Sunjay, has left her ‘without a roof over her head’. The advocate further argued that, in addition to the will, shares of Sona Comstar worth ₹500 crore have been sold to a Singapore entity with no documents being shown to any parties.