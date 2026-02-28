SpaceX Eyes $1.75 Trillion Valuation as Confidential IPO Filing Could Come as Early as March

Elon Musk's SpaceX is aiming to file confidentially for an initial public offering that could value the rocket and satellite company at more than $1.75 trillion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The filing could come as soon as March, Bloomberg said, in what would rank among the largest IPOs in history. Plans could still change and SpaceX could delay its listing.

Sources have told Reuters that an IPO was likely in June, and a confidential filing in March would fit that timeline.

Musk also expects to test launch a new version of SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket in March, incorporating hundreds of upgrades, following a months-long launch hiatus while the company worked to resolve engineering challenges.

SpaceX's past 11 test launches since 2023 have been high-profile events, sometimes attended by key figures, with some resulting in total or partial failure.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

Investors are bracing for a bumper IPO year, with SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic among the highly valued tech firms preparing potential listings that could set records in 2026.

The Starbase, Texas-based company generated about $8 billion in profit on $15 billion to $16 billion of revenue last year, driven primarily by its Starlink satellite internet service, which accounts for between 50% and 80% of total revenue, Reuters reported last month, citing individuals familiar with the company's financials.

Starlink is advancing new offerings, including a direct-to-device internet service and a Starlink-branded phone, among other services, according to prior reporting.