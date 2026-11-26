Starbase: The Elon Musk led SpaceX is set to breach another frontier after it recieved approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to build AI data centrer in space with up to 1 million satellites.

SpaceX's Starmind constellation will harness solar energy to power advanced AI. The Satellites will process massive amounts of data for use back on Earth.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said, “America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence. Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is moving decisively to ensure that this breakthrough technology creates opportunity, drives investment, and delivers lasting benefits for the American people. The FCC supercharges that effort today by granting, for the first time ever, authorization to deploy 1 million orbital compute modules for data centers in space. This action opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America’s leadership and growth."

“Compute campuses or data centers are essential to sustaining America’s leadership in SI. By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment. This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership, and expand prosperity here at home,” he added.

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The FCC’s decision authorizes SpaceX to establish the “Starmind” constellation of up to 1 million orbital data centers to help meet rapidly growing demand for super-intelligence computing.

It allows the company to maintain resilient command and control. Use radiofrequency links for backup and emergency telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) across the satellite system. Back up its optical network: Supplement optical inter-satellite links with radiofrequency communications in the 18.8–19.3 GHz downlink and 28.6–29.1 GHz uplink bands.

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According to the FCC, SpaceX must begin deployment no later than November 2033, deploy 10% of the maximum number, or 100,000, no later than November 2035 and deploy 50% by November 2038.