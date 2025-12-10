SpaceX Planning 2026 IPO To Raise $30 Billion, Bigger Than Saudi Aramco’s Record High Debut

SpaceX is accelerating its strategy for a massive Initial Public Offering (IPO), with the company aiming for a staggering valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion.

This public debut, currently being prepared for mid-to-late 2026, could become the largest IPO in history, potentially raising significantly more than the $29 billion record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019.

IPO Timeline and Scale

As per Bloomberg, the Elon Musk-led aerospace giant is working toward a public listing as early as mid-to-late 2026, though the timeline remains flexible and could shift into 2027 depending on market conditions.

The offering is expected to raise significantly more than $30 billion, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion record set in 2019.

If SpaceX sells just 5% of its equity at the $1.5 trillion valuation, the IPO would exceed $75 billion in total size, though the company is likely to offer a smaller portion to achieve the $30 billion-plus raise.

What’s Driving the Move to Public Markets

Bloomberg reported that the accelerated IPO path is fueled by explosive growth in Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, including its emerging direct-to-cellphone capabilities, alongside continued progress on the Starship rocket program.

One source told Bloomberg that SpaceX projects roughly $15 billion in revenue for 2025, rising between $22 billion to 24 billion in 2026, with the majority now coming from Starlink.

Planned Use of IPO Proceeds

According to Bloomberg, part of the capital raised would fund the development of space-based data centers, an idea Musk recently discussed publicly. The company also plans to purchase specialised chips required for these orbital facilities.

Current Valuation and Insider Sale

In its ongoing tender offer, SpaceX has set a share price near $420, pushing its private valuation above $800 billion, higher than previously reported figures, Bloomberg sources said. The program allows employees to sell around $2 billion in stock, with the company also buying back some shares.

Starlink Spin-Off History