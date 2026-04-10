SpiceJet Share Price Falls Over 2% After UK Court Order $8 Million Payment To Engine Lessor

SpiceJet Share Price: The shares of cash-strapped airline SpiceJet plummeted in Friday's trading session after a UK court ordered the airline to cough up $8 million or nearly Rs 70 crore to an engine lessor.

In early trade today, SpiceJet shares were down nearly 2.4% at Rs 11.41 in early trade.

London's commercial court ordered granted summary judgment in favour of Sunbird France 02 SAS after noting unpaid rents and maintenance accruals, coupled with no viable defence.

The dispute relates to unpaid rent dating back to January 2022 and maintenance accruals from as early as November 2020.

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The ruling comes ​as SpiceJet remains under financial strain following the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and COVID-19 pandemic, and losing market share ​to rivals such as Akasa Air.

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The unpaid ​rent dates from January 2022, while maintenance accruals date ‌back ⁠to November 2020. The lessor issued default notices in July 2022 and repossessed all three engines between late 2022 and mid-2023.

SpiceJet initially hired British ​solicitors but ​never filed ⁠a defence or response to Sunbird's application, the judgement showed.