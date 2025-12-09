SpiceJet Shares Rally 15% Amid IndiGo Chaos, Rival Carrier Adds 2 Boeing 737 Aircraft

The shares of SpiceJet took off for the third consecutive trading session on Tuesday, December 9, surging over 7% to hit Rs 32.50 per share on BSE amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis.

The aviation stock of this low-cost passenger carrier has gained over 15% in the past three trading sessions buoyed by several factors mainly the addition of two Boeing 737 aircraft to its fleet.

This new aircraft addition to the SpiceJet family began commercial operations on November 26, and November 29. The flights are deployed on priority routes such as Ahmedabad-Dubai and Ahmedabad-Kolkata, and Delhi-Bangkok.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet, said, “The induction of two Boeing 737 aircraft into our fleet is another step in our ongoing efforts to expand capacity in a calibrated and responsible manner. Both aircraft have already entered commercial service, and we are confident they will further strengthen our operations."

The upbeat trend witnessed around SpiceJet comes at time when India's largest passenger carrier IndiGo's operational meltdown has led to nation-wide flight delays, and chaos across key airports.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has reportedly lost 5% of its flying routes and is seeking more time to stabilise its operations. The chaos has largely disrupted flight operations in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD), which recorded 44 IndiGo departures cancellations and 14 arrivals being cancelled on December 9.