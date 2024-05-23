Advertisement

Catering to holiday demand: SpiceJet has upgraded its daily Delhi-Bangkok flight to a wide-body Airbus A340, replacing the narrow-body Boeing 737. The introduction of a new aircraft will increase the seating capacity to 324 passengers per flight on the route, catering to the high demand during the holiday season, said the airline.

The upgraded service will commence on May 31 and continue until June 20, 2024, it added. With visa-free entry for Indians, Bangkok remains an attractive destination for travellers seeking work and leisure opportunities.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “The upgrade our Delhi-Bangkok flight to the wide-body Airbus A340 underscores our commitment to providing our passengers with enhanced comfort and increased capacity during the peak holiday season,”

“With the addition of daily flights to Phuket and our existing services to Bangkok, SpiceJet continues to expand its footprint in Thailand, offering our passengers more travel options and convenience,” the statement added.