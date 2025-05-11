SRF LTD Q4 Results Preview 2025: Key Expectations, Dividend Buzz & Stock Trend

SRF Ltd Q4 Preview: The past week was marked with rising geo-political tensions in the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam attack on April 22, where 26 innocent tourists lost their lives. Precision airstrikes were carried out on terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK, which was met with retaliation across the LoC by Pakistani forces. Meanwhile, market watchers are more observant than ever with all eyes on top stocks like fluorochemcial manufacturer SRF Chemicals.

SRF Ltd Q4 Results Preview 2025

Hours ahead of the quarter ended March 2025 result announcement for SRF Ltd., analysts have predicted an increase in open interest (OI) by 38 per cent this expiry with the price increasing by 0.8 per cent. At $209 million, OI is above its 1-year mean [+2.54 SD].

The 1M Volatility spread vis-à-vis NIFTY is expensive compared to historical average, at 18.5 IV Vs 16.7IV average spread 1 day before results. The Max call/put OI is at 3400/3000 strike with call addition of 165 lots at 3050 strike and put addition of 140 lots at 2700 strike. Analysts suggest that SRF LTD.'s stock is in sideways to positive trend, broader range lies between 2,880 to 3,080

SRF Ltd Q4 Results: Date and Time

As per a Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) filing, "The board of directors is scheduled to be held on Monday,12th May 2025 for considering and approving the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, and for the recommendation of final dividend on equity shares, if any."

With the Q4 results and FY25 earnings announcement, SRF Ltd.'s Q4 results preview 2025 is pertinent for both long-term and short-term focused investors. The chemical conglomerate's fourth quarter for the fiscal year ended 2025 results are just around the corner, and the possibility of a dividend has driven investors to watch out for SRF Ltd.