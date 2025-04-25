Days After Pahalgam Bloodbath, Pakistan Sparks Fresh Provocation Along LoC; Indian Army Hits Back Hard

New Delhi: In the wake of the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people, tensions have significantly escalated along the Line of Control (LoC). The massacre has sparked outrage across India and strong condemnation from the international community, calling out Pakistan -sponsored terrorism.

In a fresh provocation, the Pakistan Army opened small arms fire on Indian posts along the LoC late Thursday night. According to Indian Army officials, the firing was effectively responded to, and there were no casualties on the Indian side.

“Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control was initiated by the Pakistan Army. It was effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties. Further details are being ascertained,” defence sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, in North Kashmi’s Bandipora district, the Indian Army and security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Gulnar (Bazipora) area. The operation was based on intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of terrorists hiding in the area. The forces surrounded the region, and a combing operation is currently underway.

The situation in Bandipora turned tense as the operation turned into an encounter, with terrorists opening fire on the troops. In another similar incident on Thursday, a soldier from the special forces was martyred during a counter-terror operation in Udhampur’s Dudu-Basantgarh region.

These anti-terror efforts are part of an intensified crackdown on terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack, where 25 Indian and 1 Nepali tourist were killed.

India Hits Back: Indus Waters Treaty Suspended, Attari Border Post Closed

Following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , India has announced the indefinite suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement signed with Pakistan in 1960.

In a formal letter to Pakistani authorities, India said sustained cross-border terrorism and major changes in circumstances made it impossible to continue honoring the treaty. The letter also criticized Pakistan for failing to engage in talks over ongoing issues and accused it of being in breach of the agreement.

India has also taken additional steps, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés and the closure of the Attari land-transit post, in what many are calling India’s strongest diplomatic response in years.

“Terrorism Will Not Go Unpunished”: PM Modi

Speaking at a public event in Bihar , Prime Minister Modi sent a clear and powerful message:

“India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth.”