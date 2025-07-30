Sri Lotus Developers IPO Day 1: Check Price Band, GMP, Subscription Status And Other Details

Updated 30 July 2025 at 13:00 IST
Real estate player Sri Lotus Developers launched its maiden public offering today, marking its entry into the primary market amid growing interest in realty-focused IPOs.
The public offer opens for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and will conclude on Friday, August 1.
The price band has been fixed at Rs 140 to Rs 150 per equity share, each with a face value of Re 1. Bids can be placed in lots of 100 shares, with further bids in multiples of 100. For eligible employees applying under the reserved category, the company is offering a Rs 14 discount per share, bringing their effective cost lower.
As of 10:00 AM on July 30, 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) for Sri Lotus Developers stood at Rs 44, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 194 per share—nearly 29.33% higher than the IPO's upper price band of Rs 150, as per a leading market tracking website.
Until the midday of July 30th, the public issue was subscribed 1.12 times overall, reflecting early interest, particularly from retail participants, as per a market tracking website. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment led the subscription numbers, booking 1.76 times the allotted quota.
The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category saw a subscription of 0.88 times, suggesting cautious but notable interest from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and corporate investors. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment remained relatively quiet in early hours, with a subscription of only 0.42 times, a typical trend as institutional investors usually come in closer to the final day of bidding.
According to the company’s prospectus, the capital raised through the public issue will be deployed across several objectives. A significant portion will be used to finance ongoing and upcoming real estate projects, enabling the firm to expand its portfolio. A part of the proceeds will go towards repaying existing borrowings, thereby reducing interest burden and improving financial flexibility.
The remainder will be allocated to general corporate purposes, which may include administrative expenses, brand-building efforts, and other strategic initiatives.
Post closure of bidding, the basis of allotment will be determined on August 4, with refunds and credit of shares into demat accounts scheduled for August 5. Shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 6, 2025.
Based in South India, Sri Lotus Developers is engaged in the development of residential and commercial projects. The firm has built a reputation in mid-segment housing, and it is now looking to expand its footprint into new geographies, backed by funds raised from the IPO.
