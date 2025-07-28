Sri Lotus Developers IPO Opens Soon: GMP, Price Band, Dates and Key Details

Realty developer Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd is set to open its Rs 792 crore initial public offering (IPO) this week, drawing attention for its mix of luxury projects and celebrity investors.

The public offer will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and conclude on Friday, August 1.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Price band

The price band has been fixed at Rs 140 to Rs 150 per equity share, each with a face value of Re 1. Bids can be placed in lots of 100 shares, with further bids in multiples of 100. For eligible employees applying under the reserved category, the company is offering a Rs 14 discount per share, bringing their effective cost lower.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Grey Market Premium

Sri Lotus Developers IPO has a last Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Rs 37 as of July 28, 2025, 03:53 PM. The IPO price band is Rs 140 to Rs 150 and combining the upper price band with today's GMP of Rs 37, the estimated listing price is Rs 187 per share. This implies an expected gain of approximately 24.67% per share, as per a market tracking website.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Share allocation

The IPO structure allocates up to 50 percent of shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 35 percent for retail investors, and no less than 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The company is expected to finalise anchor investor allocations on July 29, a day prior to the opening of the public subscription window.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Usage of proceeds

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO primarily to fund its ongoing real estate developments through its subsidiaries — Richfeel Real Estate, Dhyan Projects, and Tryksha Real Estate. Around Rs 550 crore from the issue will be directed towards these projects, which include Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun, all of which are located in Mumbai’s upscale western suburbs.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Key dates

Post closure of bidding, the basis of allotment will be determined on August 4, with refunds and credit of shares into demat accounts scheduled for August 5. Shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 6, 2025.

About the company

Founded in 2015, Sri Lotus Developers has carved out a niche in the premium and luxury housing segment, focusing on redevelopment-led projects in prime city locations. As of June 30, 2025, the company had completed approximately 0.93 million square feet of gross development area. It reported a net profit of Rs 90.6 crore in the first half of FY2025, following a profit of Rs 119.8 crore in FY2024.