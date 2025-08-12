Star Imaging IPO: Final Day Frenzy! Subscription Status, GMP, and All You Need to Know

The SME initial public offering (IPO) of Star Imaging & Path Lab Ltd. entered its third day of bidding today, drawing steady interest from investors.

Star Imaging IPO: Price band

The public issue, which opened on August 8, is priced in the range of Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share. Through this offering, the company aims to raise a total of Rs 69.47 crore, which includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 55.66 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 13.80 crore.

Star Imaging IPO: Grey Market Premium

Star Imaging and Path Lab Limited's SME IPO, which closed on August 12, 2025, had a last reported grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3 as of 4:55 PM on the same day. With the addition of the GMP, the estimated listing price is Rs 145, indicating an expected listing gain of approximately 2.11%, as per a leading market tracking website.

Star Imaging IPO: Subscription status

Market data shows that by Day 3, the IPO had been subscribed 2.57 times overall. The retail investor segment recorded 1.12 times subscription, indicating measured but steady participation from small investors. According to IPO tracking portals, interest from institutional buyers has been notably stronger, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing 4.21 times their allotted portion. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed at 1.27 times, while retail investors were close to full subscription at 0.97 times in some market tallies.

Star Imaging IPO: Key dates

The IPO will remain open for bidding until August 12, after which the allotment process is expected to take place on August 13. If all goes according to schedule, the company’s shares are likely to be listed on the BSE SME platform on August 18.

About the company

Star Imaging & Path Lab is a diagnostic testing network providing services in pathology, radiology, cardiology, and neurology. They operate under business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-government (B2G) models. The company offers a wide range of tests, including X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasounds, and various pathology tests. Star Imaging & Path Lab also has a tele-radiology hub for centralized reporting.