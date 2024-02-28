Advertisement

IIT Madras startup platform: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday, February 27, launched the ‘Investor Information and Analytics Platform’ developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. This pioneering platform serves as a comprehensive resource hub, offering startups seamless access to investor networks, insights, and research analysis, thus fostering growth and innovation within the entrepreneurial landscape.

The platform, launched today, acts as a centralised repository, consolidating vital information pertinent to startups, venture capitalists (VCs), investors, government schemes, and other key components of the startup ecosystem. Developed by researchers at the Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) of IIT Madras, this initiative is poised to significantly benefit startup founders, entrepreneurs, and aspiring innovators seeking to carve a niche in India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

During the launch event, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauded the platform's role in bridging existing gaps within the innovation ecosystem, emphasising its potential to offer valuable insights to researchers and policymakers alike. He highlighted the platform's holistic approach towards comprehensively researching the innovation landscape, underscoring the pivotal role of startups in driving India's growth trajectory across diverse sectors.

A noteworthy feature of the platform is "StartupGPT," an AI-based conversational platform designed to streamline information access for users navigating vast datasets. This intuitive interface enables users to pose queries in simple language, facilitating real-time access to relevant information. To ensure broad accessibility, the platform offers full access at a nominal cost, ensuring maximum outreach and impact among aspiring entrepreneurs.

With information on over 200,000 startups, close to 11,000 angel investors, 5,000 VCs, 1000 incubators, and numerous government agencies and banks supporting startups, the platform serves as a comprehensive repository of resources vital for startup success.

Thillai Rajan A, Head of CREST at IIT Madras, underscored the platform's pivotal role in democratizing access to information and capital, thereby accelerating the commercialization of innovation. He stressed the platform's significance in nurturing India's innovation-driven economy, empowering young entrepreneurs to identify and leverage key resources critical for their ventures' success.