Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

The company will utilise the funds for expanding in international markets, and acquiring senior leadership.

Business Desk
Astrotalk
Astrotalk | Image:Astrotalk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Faith-raise: Faith-tech startup Astrotalk has raised $20 million led by New-York based  Left Lane Capital, the company announced on Monday.

The Series A fundraise announcement comes as the faith-tech category, from astrological consultations to spiritual services online, is gaining user as well as investor attention, especially after the pandemic.

Advertisement

Founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, the platform connects consumers to astrologers for horoscope readings, and also offers birth chart analysis and live prayers.

The funds will be utilised for strategic acquisitions to expand in international markets, solidify new business verticals, and hire senior leadership roles. 

Advertisement

Astrotalk also plans to use the raised amount to further develop its devotion offerings, as well as expand to and localise its operations in South India, which presents a large market opportunity in and of itself.

Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO of Astrotalk said the company is 'Made in India, Built for the World' which is looking to expand across the US, Canada, UK and the Middle East.

Advertisement

One-on-one consultations stand to be approximately 95 per cent of Astrotalk's revenue with about 20 per cent of the revenues coming from outside of India, Gupta added.

The platform has 15,000 active astrologers and has served more than 4 crore users, Astrotalk said.

Advertisement

The company has also clocking an Accounting Rate of Return (ARR) of about Rs 800 crore in 2023-24, as well as a 100 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the last three years.

Investor Left Lane Capital is known to invest in  high-growth consumer and internet technology companies.

Advertisement

Harley Miller, CEO and Managing Partner of Left Lane Capital said, Left Lane’s investment in Astrotalk is emblematic of our core DNA in backing category-defining consumer internet companies with global ambitions. We believe that Puneet and Anmol are perfectly positioned to capture the massive astrology and devotion market, which is a common practice in India and deeply embedded into the culture.”

The bootstrapped company had raised a seed round in 2021, and is backed by CRED founder Kunal Shah.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement