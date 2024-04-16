Advertisement

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the prominent edtech company Think and Learn, which owns the BYJU's brand, is set to assume the role of handling the firm's day-to-day operations. The decision comes in the wake of the resignation of CEO Arjun Mohan, as announced by the company on Monday.

Following this leadership transition, BYJU's has unveiled a comprehensive restructuring plan, consolidating its business into three focused divisions - The Learning App, Online classes and Tuition centres, and Test-prep.

According to the company's statement, these changes are the outcome of an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise spearheaded by outgoing BYJU's India CEO Arjun Mohan. The new phase will witness Byju Raveendran taking on a more active role in spearheading the daily operations of the company.

In his new capacity, Mohan will transition to an external advisory role, leveraging his profound expertise in the edTech sector to support the company and its founders during this transformative phase.

Over the past four years, Raveendran had primarily focused on strategic aspects such as capital raising and driving global expansion. However, with this new organisational structure, he is set to lead BYJU's into its next chapter of growth, marked by innovation and scale.

The company's statement further stresses that the return of Raveendran as the operational leader positions BYJU's for innovation-led growth. It highlights the imminent launch of a new suite of AI-first products, which have garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback during the pilot phase.

As BYJU's navigates this period of transition and restructuring, the leadership change signifies a strategic move aimed at aligning the company's operations with its long-term vision and goals.

(With PTI inputs)