×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Passion, not money should be driver for entrepreneurs: Zomato CEO

During a fireside chat with InfoEdge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Goyal candidly talked about about how Zomato prefers to stay paranoid to always be ahead.

Reported by: Business Desk
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Passion, not money: Entrepreneurs should be guided by passion and drive as they build the company of their dreams, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

Speaking at the StartUp Mahakumbh on March 18, Goyal warned startup founders that a company which only aims to make money will not work, and result in “bad governance calls.” 

During a fireside chat with InfoEdge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Goyal candidly talked about about how Zomato prefers to stay paranoid to always be ahead. 

He further asserted that complacency should not set in at any given point in time.

“I see a lot of founders starting a lot of companies, and I ask them why did you start this company, and the answer is ‘I want to make a lot of more money’…I don’t think that works because that leads to bad governance calls… that’s not the purpose with which you should start a company,” Goyal said while addressing several attendees.

He recommended budding entrepreneurs to be so passionate about something, that they become willing to risk their life for it. Only then can they build a company of their dreams.

“That’s the only piece of advice I have… do it with passion, don’t do it for money,” Goyal said.

During the chat, Bikhchandani guided founders and startups to have a hands-on and frugal approach, and remain connected to consumers and the market. 

Innovation should be ongoing for enterprises, Goyal underlined, since no business model can last longer than 10-20 years without the same.

Advertisement

Anyone who is seeking opportunities for entrepreneurship and turning into a startup founder, but aims to do so for being comfortable and happy is not making the right choice, the Zomato CEO further stated. 

“You have to learn to handle the stress to succeed. The only way to lose is to quit…if you can survive, you’ll win,” he advocated.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a minute ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

6 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

6 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

7 minutes ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Hardik Pandya MI captain

7 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

9 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

12 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

12 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

13 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

14 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

14 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

15 minutes ago
ms dhoni talks about his ipl experience

Mustafizur Rahman injured

15 minutes ago
Eid songs

Eid Songs

16 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo