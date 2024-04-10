×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Zoho ventures into machine tools manufacturing with 'Karuvi' brand

Vembu shared that the decision to venture into this new vertical stemmed from an interaction with a Zoho customer.

Reported by: Business Desk
Zoho
Zoho | Image:Linkedin
  • 2 min read
Zoho Corp, a global technology company, announced its foray into the manufacturing of machine tools under the new brand name 'Karuvi', as confirmed by Founder-CEO Sridhar Vembu on Wednesday.

Vembu shared that the decision to venture into this new vertical stemmed from an interaction with a Zoho customer, Abdul Gafoor, the owner of Mr Light Global, a prominent distributor of electrical and electronics products in the Middle East. Gafoor's suggestion to produce hand-held tools resonated with Vembu, who recognized the potential for job creation in rural areas through such initiatives.

During the pandemic, Gafoor presented Vembu with a box of hand-held tools from his company and expressed his desire for Zoho to manufacture and distribute similar products. Despite initial reservations about the unfamiliar territory, Vembu was intrigued by the prospect of rural employment opportunities.

Following Gafoor's proposal, Zoho established a dedicated engineering team to explore the feasibility of the project. After rigorous design iterations, the company has developed a range of tools ready for commercial production, culminating in the introduction of the 'Karuvi' brand.

Vembu expressed enthusiasm for this new venture, emphasizing the innovative ideas being implemented at the factory being constructed in Tenkasi. He credited Gafoor for inspiring and motivating him to embark on this entrepreneurial journey.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

