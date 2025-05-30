Step-by-Step Guide To Cancel the PAN Card Of a Deceased Family Member

When someone in the family passes away, handling their financial paperwork becomes necessary. One important but often forgotten task is cancelling their PAN (Permanent Account Number) card. If left active, the PAN could be misused or result in unwanted tax notices. Here’s a simple, step-by-step guide to cancel it.

Why is it important and who can do it?

A PAN card is linked to income tax and financial transactions. If it's not cancelled after death, it could be misused by fraudsters or cause problems for the family — including income tax notices or issues during inheritance. A legal heir or close family member — such as a spouse, child, or sibling — can apply for cancellation. If needed, a legal representative (like a lawyer) can also do it on behalf of the family.

Step-by-Step Process

Step 1: Collect documents

You’ll need a copy of the death certificate, the PAN card of the deceased (if available), your own ID proof, and a document showing your relationship with the deceased (such as a legal heir certificate or affidavit).

Step 2: Write a request letter

Draft a simple letter addressed to the Income Tax Department’s Assessing Officer. Mention the name and PAN of the deceased, their date of death, your relationship with them, and ask for the PAN to be cancelled. Attach the documents with the letter.

Step 3: Submit the application

Send the application and documents to the local assessing officer of the Income Tax Department. You can find their details by using the “Know Your AO” tool on www.incometax.gov.in.

Step 4: Optional – Register as a Legal Heir Online

You can also register as a legal heir on the Income tax e-filing portal. This is useful if you need to file the deceased’s income tax return, though it doesn’t cancel the PAN — the offline letter is still needed for that.

Can You Cancel It Online?

No. Currently, PAN cancellation due to death cannot be done through NSDL or UTIITSL websites. The process is manual and handled by the Income Tax Department through their local offices.

Final thoughts