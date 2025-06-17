Sterlite Technologies Share Price: Riding the Lightning With A 35% Surge in Just 2 Days — What’s Powering This Electric Rally?

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Share Price: The shares of Sterlite Technologies Limited (Ltd) shares jumped 17.93 per cent higher to Rs 119 in trade on Tuesday, following the firm's announcement of its expanded data centre solutions portfolio aimed at expanding its present AI infrastructure to meet growing requirements.

The changes are meant to fulfill requirements of hyperscalers enterprises, co-location players, and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable data centre infrastructure. The portfolio targets hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers building scalable data centre infrastructure.

The stock trading trajectory reflected strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic move into the high-growth AI data centre segment.

Optical and digital tech firm Sterlite Technologies said," This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure,” Sterlite Technologies said in a release on June 16."

The company’s Data Centre solution includes high-performance fibre and copper cabling solutions designed for modern buildings, campuses, and data centres. Copper systems ensure reliable data, security, and AV connectivity, while the riser and campus fibre cabling support high-speed, low-latency networking for smart infrastructure, it said.

STL has also partnered with Tech Data India, a TD SYNNEX subsidiary, as exclusive distributor to enhance market reach across over 70 cities in India. The global data centre market is projected to reach USD 517 billion by 2030, growing at 10.5 per cent CAGR from 2021-2030, positioning STL to capitalize on this expanding opportunity with its 30+ years of optical networking expertise.

Reportedly, Rahul Puri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), optical networking business, Sterlite Technologies, said, “In today’s AI-driven era, data centre solutions aren’t just about moving data—they’re about enabling intelligence at scale."