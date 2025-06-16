Sterlite Technologies' Stock Price Surged Over 19% - What's Behind This Rally?

The stock price of Sterlite Technologies surged over 19 per cent to hit an over three month high of Rs 100.02 after the company announced the expansion of its Data Centre solutions to meet the needs of fresh requirements artificial intellegence (AI) centres.

The changes are meant to fulfill requirements of hyperscalers enterprises, co-location players, and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable data centre infrastructure.

Optical and digital tech firm Sterlite Technologies said," This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure,” Sterlite Technologies said in a release on June 16."

The company’s Data Centre solution includes high-performance fibre and copper cabling solutions designed for modern buildings, campuses, and data centres. Copper systems ensure reliable data, security, and AV connectivity, while the riser and campus fibre cabling support high-speed, low-latency networking for smart infrastructure, it said.

STL has partnered with Tech Data – India, a TD SYNNEX subsidiary, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to make STL solutions available in India.

Reportedly, Rahul Puri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), optical networking business, Sterlite Technologies, said, “In today’s AI-driven era, data centre solutions aren’t just about moving data—they’re about enabling intelligence at scale."

Sterlite Technologies Share Price Performance

Sterlite Technologies share price has rallied 30 per cent in the past 15 sessions, 20 per cent in one month and 53 per cent in three months. The small-cap stock has gained 6 per cent in 2025 so far, and is down 9 per cent in the past one year. While Sterlite Technologies shares have fallen 20 per cent in two years, it has surged 125 per cent in ten years.