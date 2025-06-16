Who Is Arun Srinivas, Meta’s New India MD, Taking Charge from July 1?

Updated 16 June 2025 at 15:23 IST
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director (MD) and Head for India.
He will spearhead the India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, advertisers, developers and partners to drive growth for India as a market. Srinivas will also be responsible for aligning Meta’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities to better serve its partners and clients in India.
This comes after outgoing Meta India head Sandhya Devanathan will assume an expanded role, where she now leads both India and South East Asia. Srinivas will formally step into his new role on July 1, 2025, and will continue to report to Devanathan.
Srinivas currently serves as the Director and Head of Ads Business in India. Since joining the company in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in leading Meta’s work with the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging.
With nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, Srinivas has previously held senior leadership roles at top companies including Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, Ola, and WestBridge Capital. His background mizes a blend of brand building, digital transformation, and growth-focused strategies to the table.
Announcing his elevation, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President (India and South East Asia), Meta, said, “As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market. Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country. He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India.”
Published 16 June 2025 at 15:23 IST