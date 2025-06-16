Who Is Arun Srinivas, Meta’s New India MD, Taking Charge from July 1?

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced the appointment of Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director (MD) and Head for India.

He will spearhead the India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, advertisers, developers and partners to drive growth for India as a market. Srinivas will also be responsible for aligning Meta’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities to better serve its partners and clients in India.

This comes after outgoing Meta India head Sandhya Devanathan will assume an expanded role, where she now leads both India and South East Asia. Srinivas will formally step into his new role on July 1, 2025, and will continue to report to Devanathan.

Arun Srinivas Career Trajectory In Facebook And Beyond

Srinivas currently serves as the Director and Head of Ads Business in India. Since joining the company in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in leading Meta’s work with the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging.

With nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, Srinivas has previously held senior leadership roles at top companies including Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, Ola, and WestBridge Capital. His background mizes a blend of brand building, digital transformation, and growth-focused strategies to the table.