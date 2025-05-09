Stock Market Closing Bell: BSE Sensex Tanks 880 Points, Nifty50 Sheds 266 Pts As India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle Markets

Stock Market Closing Bell: The Sensex dropped by 880.34 points, or 1.10%, to close at 79,454.47. The Nifty50 mirrored this sentiment, shedding 265.80 points, or 1.10%, to settle at 24,008.00. | Image: R Business

Stock Market Closing Bell: Indian stock markets ended the week on a weak note on Friday, as rising tensions between India and Pakistan along the border led to heavy selling. The conflict caused investors to worry, pushing major indices lower early in the trading session.

On Thursday night, India successfully stopped Pakistan’s fresh attempts to target military sites using drones and missiles in areas like Jammu and Pathankot. Similar attacks were also blocked at 15 other locations in the north and west of the country, increasing tensions between the two nations.

Sensex And Nifty50

The Indian stock market experienced a sharp decline, with both the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 ending the day in the red, on May 9, 2025.

The Sensex dropped by 880.34 points, or 1.10%, to close at 79,454.47. This marked a significant fall from its previous close of 80,334.81. The index opened lower at 78,968.34 and touched an intraday high of 80,032.93 before dipping again to its day's low, matching the opening level.

The Nifty50 mirrored this sentiment, shedding 265.80 points, or 1.10%, to settle at 24,008.00. Weakness was visible across several sectors, with a higher number of stocks declining than advancing. Out of 2,887 stocks traded on the exchange, 1,738 stocks declined, while 1,065 advanced. Only 84 stocks remained unchanged.

Top Gainers And Losers

Despite the overall market weakness, a few stocks bucked the trend and posted strong gains. Titan led the gainers’ list with a rise of 4.38%, followed by Tata Motors at 3.90%, and Larsen & Toubro (LT) at 3.77%.

Other notable gainers included SBI, up 1.39%, and Asian Paints, which edged up 0.02%.

On the flip side, some of the heavyweight stocks pulled the indices down. ICICI Bank was the worst performer of the day, falling 3.16%. It was followed by Power Grid (-2.70%), UltraTech Cement (-2.15%), Bajaj Finance (-2.02%), and Reliance and HDFC Bank, both slipping 1.93%.

Other major losers included Axis Bank, ITC, M&M, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finserv, all recording losses of over 1%.

Nifty Sectoral Indices

Sector-wise, most indices ended in the red. The biggest loser was Nifty Realty, which fell by 2.38%, followed by Nifty Financial Services (-1.84%), Nifty Fin Service 25/50 (-1.76%), and Nifty Bank (-1.42%).

However, a few sectors managed to hold their ground. Nifty PSU Bank rose by 1.59%, Nifty Consumer Durables gained 0.95%, and Nifty Media was up 0.92%.

The market breadth also highlighted the bearish sentiment. While 16 stocks hit their 52-week highs, a much larger number — 113 stocks — touched their 52-week lows.