Bright And Bullish: 5 Stocks Shining Bright In Market Crash

Stock Market Crash: The Indian Stock Market opened with heavy selling pressure on Monday, following a global bloodbath in stock indices.

At 2 p.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 72,384.80, down 4%, while the Nifty 50 index was down 956 points, or 4.15%, at 21,957.

The sharp decline reflected global concerns and panic selling. However, despite the overall market tumble, some stocks managed to outperform and posted significant gains.

Top 5 Stocks That Gained In Crash

Tecil Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd was trading at Rs 30.18, up Rs 5.03 or up by 20.00%. It opened at Rs 25.15, hit a high of Rs 30.18 and a low of Rs 24.00. The previous close was Rs 25.15.

Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd was trading at Rs 23.35, up Rs 3.85 or up by 19.74%. It opened at Rs 23.39, touched a high of Rs 23.39 and a low of Rs 23.35. The previous close was Rs 19.50.

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd was trading at Rs 1.68, up Rs 0.22 or up by 15.07%. It opened at Rs 1.46 and reached a high of Rs 1.68 and a low of Rs 1.46. The previous close was Rs 1.46.

Ravileela Granites Ltd was trading at Rs 40.50, up Rs 3.78 or up by 10.29%. It opened at Rs 42.99, hit a high of Rs 42.99 and a low of Rs 36.00. The previous close was Rs 36.72.

Siemens Ltd was trading at Rs 2823.25, up Rs 252.25 or up by 9.81%. It opened at Rs 2571.00, touched a high of Rs 3162.00 and a low of Rs 2490.00. The previous close was Rs 4939.80.

Top Laggards In Market

While some stocks gained, several prominent Indian stocks were hit hard during the market crash. Tata Steel led the fall with an 8 per cent drop, followed by Tata Motors, which declined 6.31 per cent.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell 6.82 per cent, and HCL Technologies dropped 5.11 per cent.

Among IT giants, Infosys fell by 5.28 per cent, TCS by 3.58 per cent, and Tech Mahindra by 4.41 per cent.

Reliance Industries also faced selling pressure, declining by 4.13 per cent.