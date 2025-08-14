Stock Market Holiday 2025: Will BSE, NSE Remain Open On Independence Day?

The stock market will remain closed on August 15, 2025, in observance of Independence Day. The stock market indices BSE Sensex, and NSE will be shut for both trading of stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments and business.

The stock market exchanges wil resume on Monday, August 18, 2025.

NSE, BSE Holidays List From August 2025

15 August -Independence Day / Parsi New Year

27 August - Shri Ganesh Chaturthi

02 October - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

21 October - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

22 October - Balipratipada

05 November - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

25 December - Christmas

Stock Market Trading Hours

The stock market operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm. The pre-opening session begins from 9:00 am - 9:15 am on regular tradin days. This helps to facilitate a streamlined market opening. The stock market exchanges stay shut on every Saturday, and Sunday.

Will The Commodity Market Remain Closed On August 15?

The trading sessions morning and evening of the multi-commodity exchange will remain shut on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Likewise, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will also close down for 79th Independence Day.



Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will also remain fully closed.

Stock Market Today

The Sensex opened at 80,625.28, up 85.37 points or 0.11per cent from its previous close of 80,539.91. The Nifty began the session slightly lower at 24,607.25, down 12.10 points or 0.05 per cent from the previous close of 24,619.35.