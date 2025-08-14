Stock Market Holiday 2025: Will BSE, NSE Remain Open On Independence Day?

Updated 14 August 2025 at 12:51 IST
The stock market will remain closed on August 15, 2025, in observance of Independence Day. The stock market indices BSE Sensex, and NSE will be shut for both trading of stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments and business.
The stock market exchanges wil resume on Monday, August 18, 2025.
The stock market operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm. The pre-opening session begins from 9:00 am - 9:15 am on regular tradin days. This helps to facilitate a streamlined market opening. The stock market exchanges stay shut on every Saturday, and Sunday.
The trading sessions morning and evening of the multi-commodity exchange will remain shut on Friday, August 15, 2025.
Likewise, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will also close down for 79th Independence Day.
The Sensex opened at 80,625.28, up 85.37 points or 0.11per cent from its previous close of 80,539.91. The Nifty began the session slightly lower at 24,607.25, down 12.10 points or 0.05 per cent from the previous close of 24,619.35.
At 9:25 am, the Sensex was trading at 80,656.21, up 116.30 points or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty was at 24,651.30, higher by 31.95 points or 0.13 per cent.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 12:51 IST